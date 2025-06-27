Toronto Pride parade 2025: the route and road closures
It’s the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday.
The city is expecting thousands of participants in this year’s march which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Park and Rosedale Valley Roads and will travel south down Yonge Street until Bay Street and Queen Street West.
Road closures in the downtown core
At 8 a.m., Rosedale Valley Road will be closed from Park Road to Bayview Avenue.
Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. the following roads will be closed:
- Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East
- Church Street from Yonge Street to Bloor Street East
- Collier Street from Yonge Street to Church Street
- Asquith Avenue from Yonge Street to Park Road
Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. the following roads will be closed:
- Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street
- Yonge Street from Church Street to Queen Street East
- Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way
- Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street
Church Street will also be closed between Dundas and Bloor Street East from 9 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday.
Wellesley Street East will also be closed between Yonge and Jarvis Streets.
Where to watch the parade
Pride Toronto released a map with all the parades, their routes, and other festival areas.
Pride Toronto says this year’s ceremonies focuses on a theme they call “all in”, which celebrates diversity, inclusivity and justice.
“It is a call to come together to stand together in unshakable solidarity. It’s a promise to show up for one another every single day, united in our fight for a future where everyone can live unapologetically as they are,” said Pride Toronto on their website.
For a full list of the events happening this weekend, visit the Pride Toronto website.