Toronto Pride parade 2025: the route and road closures

People march in the Toronto Pride Parade, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 27, 2025 11:04 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 11:10 pm.

It’s the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday.

The city is expecting thousands of participants in this year’s march which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Park and Rosedale Valley Roads and will travel south down Yonge Street until Bay Street and Queen Street West.

Road closures in the downtown core

At 8 a.m., Rosedale Valley Road will be closed from Park Road to Bayview Avenue.

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. the following roads will be closed:

  • Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East
  • Church Street from Yonge Street to Bloor Street East
  • Collier Street from Yonge Street to Church Street
  • Asquith Avenue from Yonge Street to Park Road

Between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. the following roads will be closed:

  • Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street
  • Yonge Street from Church Street to Queen Street East
  • Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way
  • Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

Church Street will also be closed between Dundas and Bloor Street East from 9 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday.

Wellesley Street East will also be closed between Yonge and Jarvis Streets.

Where to watch the parade

Pride Toronto released a map with all the parades, their routes, and other festival areas.

Pride Toronto says this year’s ceremonies focuses on a theme they call “all in”, which celebrates diversity, inclusivity and justice.

“It is a call to come together to stand together in unshakable solidarity. It’s a promise to show up for one another every single day, united in our fight for a future where everyone can live unapologetically as they are,” said Pride Toronto on their website.

For a full list of the events happening this weekend, visit the Pride Toronto website.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

The city of Toronto will install "more visible" signs to warn drivers about speed enforcement cameras across the city. This comes after a motion was passed by council on Thursday night, which is also...

4h ago

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

3h ago

1 person came in contact with a bat that may have rabies: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking for a person who came into contact with a bat that may have a rabies infection. Health officials say someone physically handled a bat exhibiting symptoms of rabies...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

The city of Toronto will install "more visible" signs to warn drivers about speed enforcement cameras across the city. This comes after a motion was passed by council on Thursday night, which is also...

4h ago

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

3h ago

1 person came in contact with a bat that may have rabies: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking for a person who came into contact with a bat that may have a rabies infection. Health officials say someone physically handled a bat exhibiting symptoms of rabies...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Sunny Saturday ahead of humid conditions

The GTA will see cloudy but mostly sunny conditions, as humidity builds back up on Sunday, and into next week.

51m ago

5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.

9h ago

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

10h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

12h ago

0:51
'Pedal pubs' in Ontario to soon allow alcohol on board

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called ‘pedal pubs’ starting this summer.

11h ago

More Videos