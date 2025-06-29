Police seek suspects in North Riverdale stabbing

Police are searching for a group of teens wanted in connection with an alleged stabbing in Toronto on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Carlaw and Bain Avenues around 12:45 a.m. on June 28 for reports of a stabbing.

Police say that a group of teens were setting off fireworks in the area, the victim got into a verbal altercation with the teens, the teens then assaulted and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The teens are described as males between 14 and 15-years-old, and wearing all dark clothing with facemasks.

Investigators say they were last seen running north towards Danforth Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.