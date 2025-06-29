Police seek suspects in North Riverdale stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 29, 2025 12:14 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2025 12:21 am.

Police are searching for a group of teens wanted in connection with an alleged stabbing in Toronto on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Carlaw and Bain Avenues around 12:45 a.m. on June 28 for reports of a stabbing.

Police say that a group of teens were setting off fireworks in the area, the victim got into a verbal altercation with the teens, the teens then assaulted and stabbed the victim.

  • The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The teens are described as males between 14 and 15-years-old, and wearing all dark clothing with facemasks.

Investigators say they were last seen running north towards Danforth Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Top Stories

Toronto Pride parade 2025: the route and road closures

It’s the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. The city is expecting thousands of participants in this year's march which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday...

2h ago

What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here is a look at some of the events...

1h ago

Two women arrested at Toronto Dyke March

Toronto police officers say they arrested two women at the Toronto Dyke March. Officers say the arrests were made in the Church Street and Alexander Street area just after 2:55 p.m. Investigators...

1h ago

CN Tower labour talks stall, raising risk of Canada Day disruption: Unifor

Canada's largest public sector union says labour talks with the CN Tower have reached a standstill, raising the risk of a lockout or strike ahead of Canada Day. Unifor says the impasse is with Canada...

10h ago

