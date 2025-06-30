Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick thanks Canada for dropping digital services tax

Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump participate in a session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2025 7:33 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 8:19 am.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick thanked Canada for rescinding its digital services tax in a move to resume trade negotiations with the United States.

In a post on social media, Lutnick says the tax would have been “a deal breaker” for any trade deal with the U.S.

The Canadian government announced late Sunday that it was dropping the tax after a phone call between Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move came just before the first payment under the tax was going to come due for major tech companies like Amazon and Google.

Trump had said on Friday that the U.S. was terminating all trade talks with Canada because of the tax.

The president had called it a “direct and blatant attack” on the U.S. and threatened Canada with another round of tariffs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

3h ago

CN Tower workers locked out amid labour dispute; attraction open but some services impacted

More than 250 unionized hospitality workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute and while the tourist attraction will remain open, some services will be impacted. Unifor's national...

41m ago

Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path to House

A byelection has been called in the federal riding of Battle River--Crowfoot, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is hoping to win a seat in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Mark Carney has...

21m ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them to be...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

3h ago

CN Tower workers locked out amid labour dispute; attraction open but some services impacted

More than 250 unionized hospitality workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute and while the tourist attraction will remain open, some services will be impacted. Unifor's national...

41m ago

Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path to House

A byelection has been called in the federal riding of Battle River--Crowfoot, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is hoping to win a seat in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Mark Carney has...

21m ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them to be...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Toronto Pride weekend wraps up with iconic parade

The iconic pride parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend celebrations. Over 25 thousand marchers and 250 groups took part in Toronto’s most colourful event of the year. Catalina Gillies reports.

14h ago

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.
3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
More Videos