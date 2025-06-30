GTA Track & Field coach is making an incredible impact on his community

Thevarajan Sinnathurai has been the driving force behind the United Tamil Sports Club for nearly 20 years, training and guiding more than 300 athletes along the way. Under Coach Theva’s guidence, his Sports Club has won the Minor Track Ontario Indoor Championship for the last 13 years.

Not only is Coach Theva leaving an unforgettable impact on youth, he’s still competing at the age of 72, setting a Canadian Masters long jump record back in February.

Thevarajan Sinnathurai – Community Ambassador

