Motorcyclist seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Aurora

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. x/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 30, 2025 11:38 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 12:34 pm.

A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a truck on Highway 400 in Aurora.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the southbound section of the highway near Aurora Road around 10 a.m. on Monday.

“We have a motorcycle into the back of a transport truck. The rider of that motorcycle taken to hospital with reported serious injuries,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told 680 NewsRadio.

The southbound 400 was reduced to one lane for the collision investigation and traffic is being routed through a newly-built truck inspection station.

Police say drivers should consider an alternate route as delays are expected in the area.

