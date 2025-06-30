Political, health leaders among more than 80 new appointees to the Order of Canada

FILE - The Order of Canada medals are displayed during an investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2025 8:00 am.

The prime minister’s incoming chief of staff and two doctors who led Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic are among 83 appointments to the Order of Canada, being announced today by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

The list includes Marc-André Blanchard, who takes over in July as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s chief of staff. Blanchard previously worked as a lawyer and as Canada’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

Dr. Theresa Tam, who retired in June as Canada’s chief public health officer, will be inducted as an officer of the Order of Canada. Tam became a household name as she led the country’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, who led British Columbia’s pandemic response as the provincial health officer and is heading its public health response to the drug overdose crisis, joins Tam among the new appointees at the officer level.

More than 8,200 people have been appointed to the Order of Canada since its creation in 1967. Many are national household names including politicians, musicians, actors and writers. Many others are awarded for their contributions at a more local level to multiple fields, including science, medicine, education and the arts.

The latest list includes several politicians, including former finance minister John Manley, who is being promoted to the companion level after initially being inducted as an officer of the Order of Canada in 2009.

Companion is the highest level within the order, followed by the officer level, which are both generally awarded for contributions to Canada as a whole, or “humanity at large.”

A member of the Order of Canada recognizes distinguished service to a specific community or within a specific field.

Maureen McTeer, a lawyer and author who has worked on gender issues and health guidelines, will be appointed as an officer. McTeer, who is married to former prime minister Joe Clark, is currently a visiting professor in the faculty of common law at the University of Ottawa.

Canadian writer Miriam Toews and opinion researcher Bruce Anderson were also named to the Order of Canada.

“We proudly recognize each of these individuals whose dedication and passion for service not only enrich our communities but also help shape the fabric of our nation,” Simon said in a statement released with the list. “Together, they inspire us to strive for greatness and to foster a future filled with hope and possibility.”

Others appointed to the Order of Canada include biologist Ford Doolittle, musician Gilbert Donald Walsh, former senator Claudette Tardif and poet Louise Bernice Halfe, whose Cree name is Sky Dancer.

Genealogist Stephen White received an honorary appointment.

The governor general is expected to take part in Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats Park on Tuesday, where she will preside over an Order of Canada ceremony, investing five people whose appointments were announced before today.

The inductees being announced today will be invested in ceremonies to be scheduled at a later date.

