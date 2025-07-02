Live Nation ‘making adjustments’ at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

A photograph of the brand new 50000 seat Rogers Stadium front gates for concerts in Toronto on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Natasha Baldin, The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2025 12:23 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 12:48 pm.

TORONTO — The operators of Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium say they are “already making adjustments” after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue’s inaugural show on Sunday.

Live Nation Canada says it is incorporating fan and community feedback and “working closely” with city officials, transit operators and emergency services.

Some fans who attended a concert by K-pop group Stray Kids on Sunday evening said it took up to two hours to exit the stadium, as the venue and transit services from Downsview Park seemed ill-equipped to handle the throngs of people coming in and out of the show.

Live Nation Canada also says it is aware that fans felt their seats move in the upper grandstands during the concert, but says that is “expected as part of the design of the venue,” which “exceeds” international safety codes.

James Pasternak, a city councillor whose ward includes the area where the stadium is located, was set to meet with Live Nation Canada and landowner Northcrest Developments this morning to discuss possible solutions.

Rogers Stadium is gearing up to host British rock band Coldplay next week for four performances taking place between July 7 and 12.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

1m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

2h ago

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

7h ago

NHL, NHLPA, IIHF reach deal to ensure 2026 Milan-Cortina participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics. The league and the IIHF finalized a deal Wednesday to allow NHL players to play in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The agreement was seen as a formality...

3h ago

Top Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s...

1m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

2h ago

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

7h ago

NHL, NHLPA, IIHF reach deal to ensure 2026 Milan-Cortina participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics. The league and the IIHF finalized a deal Wednesday to allow NHL players to play in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The agreement was seen as a formality...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of two sex crimes, acquitted of sex trafficking, racketeering

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but has been found guilty of transportation of purposes of prostitution.

1h ago

1:43
Toronto celebrates Canada's 158th birthday

It was a day of fun and celebration across the country, including right here in the city, and CityNews' Alessandra Carneiro took part in the festivities.

14h ago

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
2:34
Digital Services Tax stopped amid impact on U.S.-Canada trade talks

The Carney government has stopped the Digital Services Tax from coming into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump halted ongoing trade talks over the matter. Nick Westoll takes a closer look at the issue.

20h ago

More Videos