Frank Stronach’s second sexual assault trial postponed to May 2027

Frank Stronach, left, arrives at the 361 University Ave. courthouse in Toronto, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2026 12:41 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 1:24 pm.

TORONTO — Canadian businessman Frank Stronach’s second sexual assault trial has been pushed back to next year.

Stronach, who is currently awaiting a decision in his Toronto sexual assault case, was previously set to stand trial in nearby Newmarket, Ont., this fall.

Court heard today that the jury trial is now set to start in May 2027 and expected to last four weeks.

Several days of motions, including an application to sever the case into more than one trial, are scheduled in January and March.

Stronach, the founder of car parts manufacturer Magna International, was charged in 2024 with 18 offences involving 13 complainants, but the case was split in two later that year.

The Toronto trial involved 12 charges from seven complainants, but prosecutors have since decided to only proceed with seven charges from four complainants.

The judge overseeing that trial, Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, has also said she cannot convict Stronach on two charges related to one of the remaining complainants.

Molloy, who is hearing the case without a jury, said she hopes to have her decision at the next hearing in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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