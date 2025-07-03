Ground operations resume following bomb threats at 6 Canadian airports

Airports are returning to normal operations after Canada’s air traffic control service said some received bomb threats early Thursday morning.

“Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb threats affecting facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It said employees at these airports are safe and there was a temporary ground stop.

“Following the evacuation of a number of our sites and subsequent threat assessment by authorities, service is gradually resuming at affected sites,” NAV Canada stated in a update on X.

The Ottawa airport announced to passengers a little after 10 a.m. ET that it was close to resuming normal operations.

The airport said earlier Thursday that it was investigating a “security incident” and operations could be disrupted. The airport’s website showed that several flights were delayed.

An Ottawa airport spokesperson said it was investigating alongside city police. It said there was only a “small impact” on operations.

In Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec said its officers were “informed of a threatening call in a specific area of the airport” around 7 a.m. ET. A spokesperson told CityNews Montreal a “targeted evacuation” took place to conduct checks, and so far, nothing suspicious has been found.

“The investigation is ongoing, and airport activities have continued and have not been disrupted by this,” the official said.

A spokesperson for Montréal–Trudeau International Airport said its NAV Canada control tower was evacuated but flight operations have since resumed.

In Alberta, a spokesperson for Edmonton International Airport (YEG) said the security incident had “minimal impact on operations including a handful of delays. Regular operations have resumed.”

“The safety and security of our passengers, team members and partners is our top priority,” a brief statement reads.

YYC Calgary International Airport confirmed the security incident to 660 NewsRadio, also saying it had “minimal” impact on regular operations at the airport.

The Vancouver airport said it is “aware of a security concern” involving Nav Canada operations and other airports, and at this time its flights are operating normally.

“Safety and security remains our top priority and a thorough threat assessment was conducted,” it said in a social media post.

Travellers are advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.