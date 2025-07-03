updated

Ground operations resume following bomb threats at 6 Canadian airports

All flights at six Canadian airports were temporarily grounded after NAV Canada reported it was investigating bomb threats in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2025 9:03 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 10:37 am.

Airports are returning to normal operations after Canada’s air traffic control service said some received bomb threats early Thursday morning.

“Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb threats affecting facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It said employees at these airports are safe and there was a temporary ground stop.

“Following the evacuation of a number of our sites and subsequent threat assessment by authorities, service is gradually resuming at affected sites,” NAV Canada stated in a update on X.

The Ottawa airport announced to passengers a little after 10 a.m. ET that it was close to resuming normal operations.

The airport said earlier Thursday that it was investigating a “security incident” and operations could be disrupted. The airport’s website showed that several flights were delayed. 

An Ottawa airport spokesperson said it was investigating alongside city police. It said there was only a “small impact” on operations.

In Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec said its officers were “informed of a threatening call in a specific area of the airport” around 7 a.m. ET. A spokesperson told CityNews Montreal a “targeted evacuation” took place to conduct checks, and so far, nothing suspicious has been found.

“The investigation is ongoing, and airport activities have continued and have not been disrupted by this,” the official said.

A spokesperson for Montréal–Trudeau International Airport said its NAV Canada control tower was evacuated but flight operations have since resumed.

In Alberta, a spokesperson for Edmonton International Airport (YEG) said the security incident had “minimal impact on operations including a handful of delays. Regular operations have resumed.”

“The safety and security of our passengers, team members and partners is our top priority,” a brief statement reads.

YYC Calgary International Airport confirmed the security incident to 660 NewsRadio, also saying it had “minimal” impact on regular operations at the airport.

The Vancouver airport said it is “aware of a security concern” involving Nav Canada operations and other airports, and at this time its flights are operating normally.

“Safety and security remains our top priority and a thorough threat assessment was conducted,” it said in a social media post.

Travellers are advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police investigating swarming of Muslim woman at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Durham Regional Police are investigating and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted in Oshawa. Police say the...

4m ago

1 person dead in North York encampment fire

Toronto paramedics say one person has died after an encampment fire in North York that has been extinguished. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at 4 Credit Union Drive,...

2h ago

Police investigate after bodies of two men found in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in Scarborough. Police say they were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6:30...

11h ago

'Roller coaster of emotions': What a CityNews reporter learned about Ontario jury duty

CityNews reporter Nick Westoll recently completed Ontario jury duty service and looks at the experience as part of a three-part series.

32m ago

Top Stories

Durham police investigating swarming of Muslim woman at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Durham Regional Police are investigating and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted in Oshawa. Police say the...

4m ago

1 person dead in North York encampment fire

Toronto paramedics say one person has died after an encampment fire in North York that has been extinguished. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at 4 Credit Union Drive,...

2h ago

Police investigate after bodies of two men found in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in Scarborough. Police say they were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6:30...

11h ago

'Roller coaster of emotions': What a CityNews reporter learned about Ontario jury duty

CityNews reporter Nick Westoll recently completed Ontario jury duty service and looks at the experience as part of a three-part series.

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Toronto outlines rat response plan

Rattled by rodents. Toronto outlines its rat response plan as the city takes action on managing the vermin infestation. Afua Baah reports.

13h ago

2:53
New provincial regulatory changes give nurses expanded powers

The province is taking another step to expand roles for nurse practitioners and registered nurses.

12h ago

2:14
Parkside speed camera re-installed along with a security camera

A new security camera has been installed to deter vandalism of the Parkside Drive speed camera. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

15h ago

2:10
Risk of thunderstorms Thursday morning

A chance of showers with the risk of thunderstorms for Thursday morning before mainly sunny skies move in for the afternoon.

14h ago

3:56
Combs found guilty on prostitution charges but acquitted of other crimes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found guilty on two prostitution-related charges, but acquitted of the more serious charges he was facing. Leigh Waldman looks at the mixed decision by jurors and how much prison time the music mogul could face.

17h ago

More Videos