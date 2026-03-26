Shots fired at Etobicoke martial arts studio lead to police pursuit, vehicle crashing into home

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged vehicle resting in the front yard of a home near Royal York Road and North Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue West. Photo: Carl Hanstke/680 NewsRadio.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 26, 2026 5:57 am.

A shooting outside a martial arts studio in Etobicoke early Thursday evening triggered a police pursuit that ended with a vehicle crashing into the front yard of a home near Royal York Road and North Drive, according to information obtained by 680 NewsRadio.

The incident began on the north side of Lake Shore Boulevard, just east of Islington Avenue, where shots were fired at or near a jiu‑jitsu studio.

Witnesses told 680 NewsRadio that a shooter or multiple shooters fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the gunfire. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and investigators have not said whether the studio or anyone inside was targeted.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting fled northbound, prompting a police pursuit through residential streets. The chase continued toward the Royal York Road corridor, where the fleeing vehicle lost control.

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged vehicle in the front yard of a home near Royal York Road and North Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue West. It is not yet known whether anyone inside the home was injured or whether any arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding both the shooting and the subsequent crash remain under investigation.

A shooting outside a martial arts studio in Etobicoke early Thursday evening triggered a police pursuit that ended with a vehicle crashing into the front yard of a home. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.
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