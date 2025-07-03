Masai Ujiri’s legacy: the championship, Kawhi and what’s next for the Raptors

Masai Ujiri’s time in Toronto is over.

He’ll be remembered for many things, most notably for the very first NBA Championship a Canadian team has ever won.

‘We the North’ became the country’s rallying cry and the signing of superstar Kawhi Leonard ignited the city behind the sport like we’d never seen.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Toronto NewsRadio anchor Vrajesh Dave about what’s next for the Raptors and what Ujiri’s legacy is.