The Big Story

Masai Ujiri’s legacy: the championship, Kawhi and what’s next for the Raptors

Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 3, 2025 5:56 am.

Masai Ujiri’s time in Toronto is over.

He’ll be remembered for many things, most notably for the very first NBA Championship a Canadian team has ever won.

‘We the North’ became the country’s rallying cry and the signing of superstar Kawhi Leonard ignited the city behind the sport like we’d never seen.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Toronto NewsRadio anchor Vrajesh Dave about what’s next for the Raptors and what Ujiri’s legacy is.

Top Stories

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

8h ago

Home insurance rates need more transparency from Ont. regulator: complaint

TORONTO — Ontario's financial services regulator should do more about rising home insurance rates linked to climate change, says a new complaint. The submission by a climate advocacy group to the...

1h ago

Police investigate after bodies of two men found in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in Scarborough. Police say they were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6:30...

7h ago

New supply management law won't save the system from Trump, experts say

OTTAWA — A new law meant to protect supply management might not be enough to shield the system in trade talks with a Trump administration bent on eliminating it, trade experts say. "It's certainly...

1h ago

