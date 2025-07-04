12 additional charges of sexual assault laid against Hamilton man

Hamilton police have laid several more charges against a man originally arrested in May for sexual assault.

Bryan Hayward was arrested and charged with multiple offences back on May 16.

As the investigation has continued, police have uncovered additional evidence and have identified more alleged victims.

He is now facing several more charges including 12 charges of aggravated sexual assault, 13 charges of administer noxious substance, 12 counts of administer overpower/stupefying drug to overcome resistance, five counts of voyeurism, five counts of distribute intimate images without consent and assault.

Investigators believe the suspect connected with victims through online dating and social media platforms. Police believe there may be more alleged victims including people who may be unaware they were affected.

Some incidents may date back to Nov. 2021 before the amputation of his left hand.

Anyone who had an interaction or relationship with Hayward is asked to contact police.