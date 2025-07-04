The Big Story
A mixed verdict in the Diddy case – what comes next and what we’ve learned
Posted July 4, 2025 7:07 am.
Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars – awaiting sentencing – after the music mogul was found guilty on two charges and not guilty on three others.
He had pleaded not guilty – and has denied all allegations against him.
The seven-week trial, which saw more than 30 witnesses, started in May – months after the debut of a series on HBO Max called The Fall of Diddy.
Host Kris McCusker speaks to one of the co-directors of that docuseries, Yoruba Richen, about what might happen next and whether Diddy can return to the entertainment world.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.