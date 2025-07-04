A mixed verdict in the Diddy case – what comes next and what we’ve learned

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars – awaiting sentencing – after the music mogul was found guilty on two charges and not guilty on three others.

He had pleaded not guilty – and has denied all allegations against him.

The seven-week trial, which saw more than 30 witnesses, started in May – months after the debut of a series on HBO Max called The Fall of Diddy.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to one of the co-directors of that docuseries, Yoruba Richen, about what might happen next and whether Diddy can return to the entertainment world.