The Big Story

A mixed verdict in the Diddy case – what comes next and what we’ve learned

FILE -Sean 'Diddy' Combs participates in "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 4, 2025 7:07 am.

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars – awaiting sentencing – after the music mogul was found guilty on two charges and not guilty on three others.

He had pleaded not guilty – and has denied all allegations against him.

The seven-week trial, which saw more than 30 witnesses, started in May – months after the debut of a series on HBO Max called The Fall of Diddy.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to one of the co-directors of that docuseries, Yoruba Richen, about what might happen next and whether Diddy can return to the entertainment world.

Top Stories

Toronto weekend weather forecast: Heat and humidity kick off July

Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday. This comes as temperature records...

1h ago

Woman, child critically injured in multi-vehicle Mississauga crash, now in stable condition

A woman and a child are in non-life-threatening condition after suffering critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday. The crash involving a black Range Rover and red Honda...

1h ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Salsa on St. Clair, AFROFEST and more

If you can brave the high temperatures, the first weekend of July is full of lots of different events to attend for whatever peaks your interest, including the Fringe Festival, AFROFEST 2025 and Salsa...

1h ago

