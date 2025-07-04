Scugog man charged with child luring, making child pornography

A man from Scugog is facing four charges in connection with a child luring investigation. DRPS/HO

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 4, 2025 9:40 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2025 9:51 am.

A man from Scugog is facing four charges in connection with a child luring investigation.

According to investigators, the man allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He also offered to pick the female up to engage in sexual acts.

Police obtained a search warrant on the man’s address in Scugog before he was taken into custody.

Nicolas Frangini, 36, of Scugog, is charged for allegedly: 

Luring a Person Under 16 By Means of Telecommunication for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Sexual Assault;

Luring a Person Under 16 By Means of Telecommunication for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Sexual Interference;

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child Under 18 for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Making Child Pornography and;

Luring a Person Under 18 by Means of Telecommunication for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Making Child Pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

They say Frangini operated online under usernames “SingleDad” and “dalton_fwb.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham -- in one instance causing a crash...

12m ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

4h ago

12 additional charges of sexual assault laid against Hamilton man

Hamilton police have laid several more charges against a man originally arrested in May for sexual assault. Bryan Hayward was arrested and charged with multiple offences back on May 16. As the investigation...

28m ago

Toronto weekend weather forecast: Heat and humidity kick off July

Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday. This comes as temperature records...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham -- in one instance causing a crash...

12m ago

Ontario jury duty service: Why it matters to the accused, the victims, and the justice system

In part two of CityNews Toronto's look at Ontario jury duty service, we're taking a closer look at how juries matter to different stakeholders.

Feature

4h ago

12 additional charges of sexual assault laid against Hamilton man

Hamilton police have laid several more charges against a man originally arrested in May for sexual assault. Bryan Hayward was arrested and charged with multiple offences back on May 16. As the investigation...

28m ago

Toronto weekend weather forecast: Heat and humidity kick off July

Toronto will start July under a wave of heat and humidity. As the weekend approaches, conditions will shift from mild on Friday to sweltering on Saturday and Sunday. This comes as temperature records...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

13h ago

2:03
Arrest made in High Park sexual assault

Toronto police officers say a 35-year-old man faces seven charges in connection with a June 4 sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman.

11h ago

2:38
Police investigating 'violent swarming' attack of Muslim Woman in Oshawa

The owner of a pizza pizza in Oshawa is recovering at home from her injuries after being violently attacked by several individuals on Wednesday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

16h ago

2:19
One person dead after a fire at an encampment shelter in the Don Valley

Toronto Fire Service says a significant structure built in a ravine in the Don Valley went up in flames overnight killing one person. The fire was fuelled by propane tanks and electric bike batteries. Toronto police are investigating. 

17h ago

1:39
Bodies of two men found in Scarborough home

Toronto Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in a Scarborough home. Erica Natividad with what prompted a wellness check on the residents.

20h ago

More Videos