Scugog man charged with child luring, making child pornography

A man from Scugog is facing four charges in connection with a child luring investigation.

According to investigators, the man allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He also offered to pick the female up to engage in sexual acts.

Police obtained a search warrant on the man’s address in Scugog before he was taken into custody.

Nicolas Frangini, 36, of Scugog, is charged for allegedly:

Luring a Person Under 16 By Means of Telecommunication for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Sexual Assault;

Luring a Person Under 16 By Means of Telecommunication for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Sexual Interference;

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child Under 18 for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Making Child Pornography and;

Luring a Person Under 18 by Means of Telecommunication for the Purpose of Facilitating the Commission of Making Child Pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

They say Frangini operated online under usernames “SingleDad” and “dalton_fwb.”