Woman arrested, man wanted in Durham human trafficking investigation

Photos of Tina Baker and Yvenord Hyacinthe, who Durham police say are allegedly involved in a human trafficking investigation, DRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 4, 2025 4:26 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2025 4:33 pm.

Police in Durham Region say one woman is in custody, and they are searching for a man as part of a human trafficking investigation after a woman approached police with allegations she had been coerced into the sex trade.

Investigators say the woman met with a man and a woman in Oshawa in February 2025, and over several weeks she was allegedly coerced by the woman into sex acts with men in exchange for money.

Arrest warrants were issued for Tina Baker, 46, and Yvenord Hyacinthe, 43, both of Oshawa.

Police say Baker was arrested on July 3 after a disturbance call at an address near Bond Street and Ritson Road North.

Baker has been charged with multiple offences including trafficking in persons, forcible confinement, extortion, assault and robbery.

Investigators say Hyacinthe is wanted on similar charges and remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in collision on Highway 9 in York Region

One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after a collision on Highway 9 in York Region. Ontario provincial police were called to Weston Road and Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. for a...

1h ago

2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham -- in one instance causing a crash...

5h ago

Toronto under a heat warning, humidex expected to hit 40 this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the humidex is expected to soar to 40 over the weekend. The national weather agency the temperature will climb to...

1h ago

2 arrested, 1 at large after cellphone store robbery in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police have two suspects in custody and are searching for a third after a cellphone store in a Richmond Hill mall was robbed on Canada Day. Officers were called to the store in the Yonge...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in collision on Highway 9 in York Region

One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after a collision on Highway 9 in York Region. Ontario provincial police were called to Weston Road and Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. for a...

1h ago

2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham -- in one instance causing a crash...

5h ago

Toronto under a heat warning, humidex expected to hit 40 this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the humidex is expected to soar to 40 over the weekend. The national weather agency the temperature will climb to...

1h ago

2 arrested, 1 at large after cellphone store robbery in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police have two suspects in custody and are searching for a third after a cellphone store in a Richmond Hill mall was robbed on Canada Day. Officers were called to the store in the Yonge...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Teens arrested after throwing rocks at vehicles causing crash in Markham

Two 18-year-olds were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham which lead to a crash that left two people injured.

5h ago

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

18h ago

2:03
Arrest made in High Park sexual assault

Toronto police officers say a 35-year-old man faces seven charges in connection with a June 4 sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman.

16h ago

2:09
Sunny and seasonal before a return to hot and humid

Seasonal and sunny on Friday before a return to hot and humid temperatures on the weekend as well as rain.

21h ago

2:38
Police investigating 'violent swarming' attack of Muslim Woman in Oshawa

The owner of a pizza pizza in Oshawa is recovering at home from her injuries after being violently attacked by several individuals on Wednesday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

21h ago

More Videos