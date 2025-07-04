Woman arrested, man wanted in Durham human trafficking investigation

Police in Durham Region say one woman is in custody, and they are searching for a man as part of a human trafficking investigation after a woman approached police with allegations she had been coerced into the sex trade.

Investigators say the woman met with a man and a woman in Oshawa in February 2025, and over several weeks she was allegedly coerced by the woman into sex acts with men in exchange for money.

Arrest warrants were issued for Tina Baker, 46, and Yvenord Hyacinthe, 43, both of Oshawa.

Police say Baker was arrested on July 3 after a disturbance call at an address near Bond Street and Ritson Road North.

Baker has been charged with multiple offences including trafficking in persons, forcible confinement, extortion, assault and robbery.

Investigators say Hyacinthe is wanted on similar charges and remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims.