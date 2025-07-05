Police seek man after alleged sexual assault in Financial District public washroom

Police are searching for a man following an alleged sexual assault in the city’s Financial District last month.

Investigators say a man approached someone in a public washroom just before 3 p.m. on June 24 in the Bay Street and Temperance Street area and allegedly sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as being in his 40s, five-feet-eight and 140 pounds with styled black hair and shaved sides, and a black goatee with a beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey suit, a white dress shirt, a dark coloured belt and dark coloured shoes.