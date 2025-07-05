Teen cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in York

A teen boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kenwood Avenue and Vaughan Road in York just before 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

The teen cyclist was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics say. His condition has since been stabilized.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.