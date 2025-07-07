Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

The eastbound portion of the highway is closed at Mississauga Road as emergency personnel respond to the crash.

Eastbound on-ramps at Mississauga Road are also shut down.

OPP said officers are investigating and are urging the public to avoid the area, noting a lengthy closure is expected.

“Please follow all police instructions,” OPP said.