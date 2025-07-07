Highway 407 in Brampton partially closed following serious crash: OPP
Posted July 7, 2025 7:02 am.
Last Updated July 7, 2025 7:05 am.
Highway 407 eastbound in Brampton is partially closed following a serious collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
The eastbound portion of the highway is closed at Mississauga Road as emergency personnel respond to the crash.
Eastbound on-ramps at Mississauga Road are also shut down.
OPP said officers are investigating and are urging the public to avoid the area, noting a lengthy closure is expected.
“Please follow all police instructions,” OPP said.