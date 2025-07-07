Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend.

Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, where they found a teen boy inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say he sustained life-threatening injuries and transported him to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Abdoul Aziz Sarr of Toronto.

A video sent anonymously to CityNews shows a chaotic scene outside the fast-food restaurant that quickly spills inside. The young teen is seen running towards the front counter, followed by multiple suspects attacking him, who then turn around and walk out.

The incident happened just steps away from Woodbine Beach Park, where a weekend-long cultural festival was being held.

On Sunday, Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett told reporters that the person, or persons, responsible for the stabbing are still outstanding and they would provide suspect descriptions once they become available.

