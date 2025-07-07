Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing at a McDonalds near Woodbine Park on July 5, 2025. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 7, 2025 3:19 pm.

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend.

Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, where they found a teen boy inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say he sustained life-threatening injuries and transported him to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Abdoul Aziz Sarr of Toronto.

A video sent anonymously to CityNews shows a chaotic scene outside the fast-food restaurant that quickly spills inside. The young teen is seen running towards the front counter, followed by multiple suspects attacking him, who then turn around and walk out.

The incident happened just steps away from Woodbine Beach Park, where a weekend-long cultural festival was being held.

On Sunday, Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett told reporters that the person, or persons, responsible for the stabbing are still outstanding and they would provide suspect descriptions once they become available. 

With files from John Marchesan and Denio Lourenco

Woman sought after TTC streetcar argument with stranger leads to stabbing: police

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stabbed a man following an argument on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto last month. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the...

1h ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

7h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

3h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

1h ago

