A look at the countries that received Trump’s tariff letters

Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2025 8:11 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 8:59 am.

President Donald Trump sent letters to 14 countries Monday outlining higher tariffs they’ll face if they don’t make trade deals with the U.S. by Aug. 1.

In the letters, which were posted on Truth Social, Trump warned countries that they would face even higher tariffs if they retaliated by increasing their own import taxes.

Here’s a look at the countries that got tariff letters Monday:

Myanmar

Tariff rate: 40%

Key exports to the U.S.: Clothing, leather goods, seafood

Laos

Tariff rate: 40%

Key exports to the U.S.: Shoes with textile uppers, wood furniture, electronic components, optical fiber

Cambodia

Tariff rate: 36%

Key exports to the U.S.: Textiles, clothing, shoes, bicycles

Thailand

Tariff rate: 36%

Key exports to the U.S.: Computer parts, rubber products and gemstones

Response: Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand will continue to push for tariffs negotiations with the United States. Thailand on Sunday submitted a new proposal that includes opening the Thai market for more American agricultural and industrial products and increasing imports of energy and aircraft.

Bangladesh

Tariff rate: 35%

Key export to the U.S.: Clothing

Response: Bangladesh’s finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said Bangladesh hopes to negotiate for a better outcome. There are concerns that additional tariffs would make Bangladesh’s garment exports less competitive with countries like Vietnam and India.

Serbia

Tariff rate: 35%

Key exports to the U.S.: Software and IT services; car tires

Indonesia

Tariff rate: 32%

Key exports to the U.S.: Palm oil, cocoa butter, semiconductors

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tariff rate: 30%

Key exports to the U.S.: Weapons and ammunition

South Africa

Tariff rate: 30%

Key exports to the U.S.: Platinum, diamonds, vehicles and auto parts

Response: The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that the tariff rates announced by Trump mischaracterized the trade relationship with the U.S., but it would “continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States” after having proposed a trade framework on May 20.

Japan

Tariff rate: 25%

Key exports to the U.S.: Autos, auto parts, electronics

Response: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the tariff “extremely regrettable” but said he was determined to continue negotiating. Ishiba said Trump’s tariff rate is lower than the levels he had threatened earlier and opens the way for further negotiations.

Kazakhstan

Tariff rate: 25%

Key exports to the U.S.: Oil, uranium, ferroalloys and silver

Malaysia

Tariff rate: 25%

Key exports to the U.S.: Electronics and electrical products

Response: Malaysia’s government said it will pursue talks with the U.S. A cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

South Korea

Tariff rate: 25%

Key exports to the U.S.: Vehicles, machinery, electronics

Response: South Korea’s Trade Ministry said early Tuesday that it will accelerate negotiations with the United States to achieve a deal before the 25% tax on its exports goes into effect.

Tunisia

Tariff rate: 25%

Key exports to the U.S.: Animal and vegetable fats, clothing, fruit and nuts

The Associated Press

