20-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision on Hwy. 403 in Hamilton

A 20-year-old man from Oakville has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan on Highway 403 in Hamilton on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on July 7 in the westbound lanes of Highway 403, near the on-ramp from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where the motorcyclist—who was the sole occupant of the bike—was found with critical injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan, also the lone occupant, was not injured and remained at the scene.

OPP conducted a full technical and reconstructive investigation. As a result, the highway and surrounding ramps were closed for approximately four hours.

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking any witnesses or individuals with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision to contact the OPP.