Trump says he will hit copper imports with 50 per cent tariffs

President Donald Trump, center, speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2025 1:24 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 2:10 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he will impose a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports — but isn’t saying yet when it will take effect.

“Today we are doing copper,” Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, adding “I believe the tariff on copper we are going to make it 50 per cent.”

The level of tariff was confirmed in the meeting by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The president, however, was not scheduled to sign any executive orders Tuesday to implement the duties.

Data from Natural Resources Canada shows the United States accounted for 52 per cent of Canada’s copper export value in 2023. That year, Canada’s total exports of copper and copper-based products were valued at $9.3 billion.

The looming copper tariffs are a sign that Trump plans to go ahead with a list of sectoral levies beyond his current import taxes on steel, aluminum and automobiles.

Earlier this year, Trump launched investigations under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 into multiple products, including copper and pharmaceuticals, citing national security concerns.

Trump said he also will announce duties soon on pharmaceuticals but suggests he would give manufacturers a year before introducing those tariffs.

“After that they’re going to be tariffed if they have to bring the pharmaceuticals into the country, the drugs and other things, into the country,” Trump said. “They’re going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 per cent.”

The Section 232 tariffs are separate from Trump’s massive global tariff regime, which he delayed Monday in order to give his administration more time for trade negotiations.

Devastating U.S. duties against countries around the world were set to come into force Wednesday before Trump pushed back the deadline to Aug. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

4h ago

Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing...

4h ago

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region, RCMP says

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

1h ago

2 dead in midair collision southeast of Winnipeg were student pilots, flight school owner says

The owner of a flight school in southern Manitoba says two pilots killed in a midair collision were student pilots. Adam Penner with Harv's Air says the pilots were attempting to land the two planes...

breaking

31m ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

4h ago

Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing...

4h ago

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region, RCMP says

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

1h ago

2 dead in midair collision southeast of Winnipeg were student pilots, flight school owner says

The owner of a flight school in southern Manitoba says two pilots killed in a midair collision were student pilots. Adam Penner with Harv's Air says the pilots were attempting to land the two planes...

breaking

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Active Canadian soldiers among four charged in Quebec extremist plot: RCMP

The RCMP said four people have been charged, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for allegedly plotting a violent takeover of Quebec City.

3h ago

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

4h ago

3:59
Major changes ahead of Coldplay concert at Rogers Stadium

Coldplay have 4 sold-out shows at the new Rogers Stadium in Toronto and new changes have been implemented at the stadium to help ease fans experience.

21h ago

2:42
Toronto senior heading to shelter after eviction

A 91-year-old man is being evicted from his rental unit of 20 years and city officials say he'll be going to a shelter. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:15
Live Nation ramps up preparations ahead of Coldplay's stint at Rogers Stadium

Live Nation says it has ramped up water stations, signage and staff in preparation for Coldplay's four-show stint at the new Rogers Stadium.

More Videos