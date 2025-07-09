The simple question about rabbits that nearly drove a Toronto journalist mad

It’s a story about a city that constantly surprises.

A random bunny spotting turned into a near-obsession for a Toronto journalist. He was trying to track down the answer to a seemingly simple question, “Are there more bunnies in Toronto?” Turns out, it’s a pretty tricky question to answer.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Nicholas Hune-Brown, executive editor at The Local, about his trip down a literal rabbit hole to find out what’s going on and why you may (or may not) be seeing more bunnies in your backyard.