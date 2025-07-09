The Big Story

The simple question about rabbits that nearly drove a Toronto journalist mad

A wild rabbit in a backyard. (iStock/Bilano) ANDRII BILETSKYI

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 9, 2025 7:16 am.

It’s a story about a city that constantly surprises.

A random bunny spotting turned into a near-obsession for a Toronto journalist. He was trying to track down the answer to a seemingly simple question, “Are there more bunnies in Toronto?” Turns out, it’s a pretty tricky question to answer.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Nicholas Hune-Brown, executive editor at The Local, about his trip down a literal rabbit hole to find out what’s going on and why you may (or may not) be seeing more bunnies in your backyard.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera vandalized again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

7m ago

Police set to update investigation into fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to update the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down in Mount Dennis last month. Officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane...

12m ago

Man dead, others injured in fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway

One man was killed, and four others were injured following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway during rush hour on Tuesday. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers and firefighters...

updated

29m ago

Some TTC fare gates not accepting certain card payment methods

The TTC says some fare gates at subway stations are not accepting certain card payments due to a server issue. The payment methods affected include debit, credit, Apple and Google Wallet. Presto card...

18m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera vandalized again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

7m ago

Police set to update investigation into fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to update the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy, who was gunned down in Mount Dennis last month. Officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane...

12m ago

Man dead, others injured in fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway

One man was killed, and four others were injured following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway during rush hour on Tuesday. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers and firefighters...

updated

29m ago

Some TTC fare gates not accepting certain card payment methods

The TTC says some fare gates at subway stations are not accepting certain card payments due to a server issue. The payment methods affected include debit, credit, Apple and Google Wallet. Presto card...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
One dead and four injured in multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway

One person was pronounced dead on scene, while four others were taken to hospital after a fiery crash on the Gardiner. Michelle Mackey reports on the fiery collision that closed down the expressway during rush hour Tuesday.

8h ago

2:45
Alleged terrorist activity by Quebec Canadian Armed Forces members

“They were recruiting,” said Cpl. Erique Gasse, RCMP media relations officer, about the three people charged in relation to alleged terrorist activity in Quebec involving active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

14h ago

2:16
Ontario Place waterpark, spa updated designs unveiled by Therme Canada

Therme Canada unveiled its updated designs for the controversial Ontario Place waterpark and spa expected to be built by 2029.

19h ago

0:40
Active Canadian soldiers among four charged in Quebec extremist plot: RCMP

The RCMP said four people have been charged, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for allegedly plotting a violent takeover of Quebec City.

20h ago

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

22h ago

More Videos