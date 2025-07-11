2 more hospitalized, a dozen new illnesses reported in salami salmonella outbreak

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled three types of salami due to potential salmonella contamination. (The Canadian Press composite image/CFIA handout)

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2025 11:39 am.

Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to deli meats sold at grocery stores and in prepared sandwiches has expanded.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 84 people have gotten sick since April, and there have now been nine hospitalizations.

That’s about a dozen more illnesses and two more hospitalizations since the agency’s last report in late June.

PHAC says the infections are linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genoa Salami.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled the products in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba on June 10.

While most of the illnesses reported are in Alberta, with 67 people sickened, the outbreak also affects Ontario, where 15 people have been ill, as well as Manitoba, with one person sick. One illness reported in B.C. is related to travel to Alberta.

Salmonella is a foodborne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

The federal agency says more illnesses may continue to be reported.

The notice recommends checking for the following product codes: 5035 226, 5049 226, 5020 228, 5035 228 and 5035 226.

