Elderly couple killed in Uxbridge collision involving dump truck

An 82-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man have died following a two-vehicle collision in Uxbridge on Thursday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sanford Road and Uxbridge Concession Road 6. Investigators report that a dump truck travelling eastbound on Sanford Road collided with a northbound sedan.

Emergency responders arrived, but despite their life-saving efforts, the female driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as a result of the collision investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.