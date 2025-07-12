Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he never meant to insult Toronto’s Rogers Stadium

Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2025 8:36 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 8:43 am.

TORONTO — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he didn’t mean to insult Toronto’s newest concert venue when he called it a “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.”

Martin issued the clarification Friday during the third of four concerts at the newly built Rogers Stadium, which is on the outskirts of the city.

He says he “never criticized” the stadium and only meant to thank concertgoers for making the trek to the former Downsview Airport lands.

When he first took the stage on Monday, he thanked fans for putting up with “the traffic and the travel and the trains and the waiting” to get to the venue.

Concertgoers had complained about poor crowd control at the 50,000-capacity stadium when it first opened last month, and some said it was a hassle getting out of the venue even after Coldplay’s first show.

At Friday’s show, Martin said he only meant to thank people for putting up with the hassle of getting to the venue, not to insult the people who built the stadium.

“I have never criticized this stadium that was beautifully, kindly built for us to play in. I don’t think to say anything mean at all. I’m so grateful to have somewhere where we can hang out with all of you,” he said.

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

27m ago

Police to host town hall in Quadeville, Ont., after attack on eight-year-old girl

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal. Police...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

2h ago

Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep the doors open

The Northball Athletics basketball program, run by the not-for-profit United Scarborough Initiative, faces soaring operational costs.

14m ago

