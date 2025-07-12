Police to host town hall in Quadeville, Ont., after attack on eight-year-old girl

A road sign marks the limits of Quadeville, Ont., on Friday, July 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Vanessa Tiberio, The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2025 6:01 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 7:14 am.

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the case and he faces charges of attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon.

Members of the small community 170 kilometres west of Ottawa say they were in shock after hearing about the arrest and hope to get clarity at today’s event in the town’s community centre.

Local resident Christine Hudder says she wants to know how police came up with the animal attack theory and why families were told for days to keep their children indoors.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries on June 24 after she was reported missing, and remains in hospital.

Police say they are planning to give as much information as possible to locals given that an investigation is still underway.

