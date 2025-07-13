Is it OK to use AI in your job search? Experts say yes. Here’s how to do it right

Sandra Lavoy noticed awkward pauses and hesitation from a job candidate when she asked questions on a video call. The pauses didn’t seem natural; neither did the responses.

Lavoy, the regional director at employment agency Robert Half, suspected the candidate was using artificial intelligence to generate answers during a live job interview.

“I questioned it,” she recalled. “And they jumped off the call.”

That experience wasn’t a one-off for Lavoy, so she started asking candidates to show up in person.

With the unemployment rate around seven per cent, those on the hunt for work are looking to get an edge on fellow job seekers. Some are turning to AI to generate pristine, error-free resumés and even prepare for interviews. But that trend has many on the hiring side questioning its ethics.

Companies have started noticing the misuse of AI tools during live interviews and it has become a trend over the last couple of months, said Alexandra Tillo, senior talent strategy adviser at Indeed Canada.

Many recruiters don’t mind the use of AI in job searches, Tillo said but it raises an alarm when candidates forgo all personality when writing a cover letter or rely heavily on technology during interviews rather than their own knowledge.

Similar responses to situational or behavioural questions from multiple candidates, with a delivery that lacks emotional intelligence, is what’s tipping off recruiters to inauthentic candidates, she added.

“It’s very hard to judge someone’s skills, especially if the answer is not truly their own and it does lead to a bit of a waste of time … (and a) lack of trust,” Tillo said.

A tough job market leaves little room for errors from candidates — likely one of the reasons some feel compelled to use AI during live interviews, Tillo speculates.

Employers are taking longer to hire the right candidate: sifting through a heap of applications and relying heavily on AI-powered application tracking systems. Meanwhile, candidates are using AI to insert the right keywords in the hopes of getting through those systems, said Ariel Hennig Wood, career coach at Canada Career Counselling.

“We’re losing the personalized resumés and then we’re losing the personalized response on the employer side,” she said.

But there are ways AI can be used effectively when looking for work, Wood said.

Her strategy includes step-by-step prompt engineering — telling generative AI programs and apps such as chatbot ChatGPT exactly what it needs to do for every phase of the job search.

“When it comes to employer research, AI can definitely be your best friend,” Wood said. AI could help gather insights on information ranging from a company’s turnover rate to why employees like working there.

The next piece is the cover letter. She suggests starting with a generic template borrowed from AI, then personalizing it with your own voice through the right prompts.

“Instead of just saying, ‘I want a job,’ it should be: ‘I want this job, and this is why I’m a good fit. This is why I feel connected to this role,'” Wood said.

Then tailor that research to the resumé and cover letter, while also doing an analysis of the job posting to add the right keywords, she added.

“AI needs to be used in the job search process to be effective against application-tracking systems,” said Wood.

Then, Wood suggested leveraging AI for practice interview questions — such as generating questions you might be asked or pulling out achievements from your resumé to make answers relevant to the job interview.

“You can record yourself answering the interview questions, and then it will give you AI-generated feedback, which can be helpful,” she said. But also get feedback from a friend or career counsellor, Wood added.

Once a candidate lands the job, Wood said AI can help with offer negotiations.

“It can scan the offer and flag anything that may be out of the norm,” she said. “It could tell you … where there could be room for negotiation in the offer.”

AI isn’t just a tool to polish resumés for Karan Saraf, who is studying public relations and is on the lookout for a job. Some days, he uses it to make sense of his scattered thoughts when applying to a job, while other times, it’s about role-playing interviews.

And his strategy worked, landing him interviews in a tough youth job market.

Saraf said as long as he’s not plagiarizing or misleading employers, he doesn’t feel the need to disclose that he leveraged AI in his job search journey.

“But then, if I’m ever asked this question, I would be honest about it,” he said. “That’s part of being an ethical AI user.”

Wood said an ethical AI user would know exactly what’s in their resumé, if questioned.

“I don’t believe that you need to go into an interview and say, ‘By the way, I prepped with AI for this,'” she said. “It’s such a common tool now that everybody’s using and if you are using it ethically, there’s nothing to disclose.”

But Carlie Bell thinks that creates an imbalance between employers and job seekers. Upcoming Ontario legislation mandates companies to disclose in their public job postings their use of AI in screening, selecting and assessing applicants starting Jan. 1, 2026. Other provinces haven’t yet opted for similar measures.

“It is employers … who are going to be held to legal standards around this kind of stuff and expectations, but there is still nothing there to really guide the job seekers,” said Bell, director of consulting at Citation Canada.

Bell anticipates employers will also start expecting job seekers to disclose their use of AI for transparency both ways.

Still, using AI in a job search isn’t likely to harm a candidate as long as they continue to be creative and talk about personal experiences, Bell said.

“In a world where everybody’s the same … and you’re trying to compete essentially against machines on both sides, what we know is that the human really matters still,” Bell said.