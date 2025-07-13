Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Police have released a photo of 17-year-old Mackale Lavoie. (Hamilton Police)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 13, 2025 7:00 pm.

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Mackale Lavoie. He is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

At approximately 5:25 p.m. on July 11, police allege that Lavoie encountered a group of three people in the downtown core who were the intended targets of a shooting.

“The male suspect opened fire, striking one of the individuals,” police said. “As he continued to shoot at a second person, an innocent bystander—26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie—was fatally struck.”

Officers described the initial scene at King Street East and James Street North as “chaotic and distressing.” 

Police say one white male was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. A second victim – Belinda Sarkodie – was also located nearby with more severe injuries.

“Despite life-saving efforts, she was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

In a press conference held on Saturday, Det. Sgt. John Obrovac told reporters that Sarkodie had recently immigrated to Canada from Ghana in 2024 and was living and working in the Hamilton area.

“Belinda was an innocent bystander, simply going about her day,” he explained. “At the time of the incident, she was spending time with a friend in the downtown core.”

Police have released photos of 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie. (Hamilton Police)

Investigators say Sarkodie has a brother who lives in Manitoba, but no other immediate family in the province. Her next-of-kin back in Ghana have been notified of her death.

“At this time, we believe the suspect may have known the male victim and targeted him, although the motive has not yet been determined,” Obrovac added. “There is no information to suggest that the suspect and Belinda Sarkodie were known to each other, or that she was targeted.”

Police are now on the hunt for 17-year-old Mackale Lavoie who remains at-large.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach him,” authorities warned. “If you see Mackale Lavoie or know of his whereabouts, please contact Hamilton Police Service immediately.”

Top Stories

Man charged with impaired operation after young adult falls off boat, dies

Police in Ontario say a 21-year-old boater is facing charges after a passenger fell overboard on a lake northwest of Kingston. Officers say they were called about the incident on Weslemkoon Lake near...

2h ago

Emergency services are at the scene of a small plane crash at London Southend Airport

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services raced Sunday to the scene of a small plane crash at London Southend Airport. No details on where the plane was heading or how many people were on board...

1h ago

Missed appointments to $50 Uber rides: Extended Line 2 closure frustrates TTC commuters

Scheduled track repairs delayed the opening of a significant portion of Line 2, throwing a wrench into the travel plans of commuters on Sunday. According to the TTC, the repairs that forced a closure...

5h ago

Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown. Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following...

11h ago

