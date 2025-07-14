4 demonstrators arrested for allegedly forcing their way inside MP’s office

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 14, 2025 2:29 pm.

Toronto police have arrested and charged four people after they allegedly forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s constituency office during a demonstration last April.

Officers were called to the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on April 24, 2025, at around 7:14 p.m. after several people who were demonstrating outside the MP’s office allegedly forced their way inside.

Police say their actions caused staff members at the office “to fear for their safety” and the demonstrators were removed by officers.

Following an investigation Nadeem Talaat, 26, Adam Kheireddine, 21, Issam Deeb, 41, and Mohammed Alshalalfeh, 28, all of Toronto, were arrested.

They are all facing charges of forcible entry, mischief interfere with property, unlawful assembly, and unlawful assembly while masked.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, August 22, 2025.

