SPEAKERS CORNER

Owner of now closed Hogtown Smoke taking CRA to court

Glen Tymchuk opened a Toronto Restaurant that was forced to close down after COVID. He’s now battling the CRA over the losses he said he endured. Pat Taney Reports.

By Pat Taney and Dilshad Burman

Posted August 5, 2026 5:00 pm.

Glen Tymchuck opened his restaurant, Hogtown Smoke on Colborne Street, in Toronto back in 2017 – a lifelong dream that slowly turned into a nightmare due to one setback after another.

In 2019, the City of Toronto unexpectedly began construction outside the restaurant. After four months of work, Tymchuck arrived at his restaurant one morning in May to find a gaping hole 10-feet deep right outside the front step.

Emergency sewer repairs forced water shutoffs and the restaurant lost thousands of dollars in business.

“No one compensates a poor small business for that,” Tymchuck told CityNews.

Less than a year later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the already crippled business hard.

“Restaurants were already struggling. Then finally COVID hits and we were first to close down,” said Tymchuck. “I had dumped my entire life savings into the restaurant. I mean everything I’ve had since I was a kid I saved up for this. So to lose it all is absolutely devastating.”

Following the closure, Tymchuck claimed his business losses with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) but is facing yet another obstacle.

“In my case, I lost almost $1.5 million. So I’m claiming half of that towards business losses… they looked it over and they denied me,” he said.

The CRA provided a number of reasons for the denial including questioning whether the business is closed for good and whether it was in fact a Canadian business.

The agency also says Tymchuck failed to provide loan documents from shareholders while filing his losses.

“I can tell you that no small businesses are keeping a shareholder loan ledger… you can’t punish a small business because they didn’t have a small loan ledger,” he said.

The CRA says it is simply following the law and states that Tymchuck has failed to provide several other documents needed to prove a loss under the Income Tax Act, but Tymchuck says that’s not true.

“Short of taking a lie detector test, I’m not sure what more I can do,” he said.

He is now taking the CRA to court and while he knows there is a chance he will lose, he says it’s one he’s willing to take.

“I have to go to the bitter end, whether I can afford lawyers or not, I have to keep fighting. I don’t want other people to have to do what I’m doing. It’s not fair what they’re doing,” he explained. “I want to win this case because it’ll prove that, the good guy, the small guy finally won against the big government.”

Due to an ongoing backlog, the lawsuit that was filed last year won’t make it to court until 2027.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

Interior of Hogtown Smoke seen in May 2019. CITYNEWS.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

5h ago

Heat and humidity to be joined by pop-up thunderstorms this week in the GTA 

The heat and humidity felt Wednesday will be joined by potential thunderstorms in the forecast over the next few days as we head into the weekend. The high reached 29 C but felt like 34 to 37 with the...

38m ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from National Bank Open with injury

Canada's top tennis player will miss his home open. Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers due to a back injury suffered during training, it was announced...

4m ago

Carney suggests island airport jets not nixed in perpetuity: 'forever is a long time'

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not ruling out ever allowing jets to land at Toronto's island airport, but he is focused for now on a broader transportation picture.

48m ago

Top Stories

Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving 'repeat and prolific offenders': Toronto police

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly...

5h ago

Heat and humidity to be joined by pop-up thunderstorms this week in the GTA 

The heat and humidity felt Wednesday will be joined by potential thunderstorms in the forecast over the next few days as we head into the weekend. The high reached 29 C but felt like 34 to 37 with the...

38m ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from National Bank Open with injury

Canada's top tennis player will miss his home open. Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers due to a back injury suffered during training, it was announced...

4m ago

Carney suggests island airport jets not nixed in perpetuity: 'forever is a long time'

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not ruling out ever allowing jets to land at Toronto's island airport, but he is focused for now on a broader transportation picture.

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Toronto police arrest hundreds in retail theft crackdown

Toronto police announced over 500 arrests and 4,000 charges in a years-long, ongoing retail theft probe that Supt. Ron Taverner said involves “repeat and prolific offenders” with ties to larger organized crime groups.

2h ago

4:34
Warm temperatures to fuel storms in the GTA

Despite the sunny skied kicking off the week, the GTA is forecasted to experience storms and showers.

2h ago

0:47
Endangered pygmy hippo calf born at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is celebrating the arrival of an endangered female pygmy hippo calf, born Sunday morning to 20‑year‑old Kindia.

4h ago

0:33
September byelections called in three Ontario ridings

Premier Doug Ford has announced the date for three provincial byelections in the ridings of Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

4h ago

0:47
Car flipped over onto its windshield after 3-vehicle collision downtown Toronto

A collision involving three vehicles has led to the closure of a portion of Fort York Boulevard in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.

4h ago

More Videos