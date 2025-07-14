Pilot dead after helicopter crash in Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE — One person is dead after a helicopter crash in the Northwest Territories.

RCMP say they were told around noon that an aircraft had crashed near the community of Behchoko.

Police say the pilot died despite the efforts of first responders.

They say he was the lone occupant of the aircraft.

No details were provided about the pilot, the helicopter or the cause of the crash.

Behchoko is about 105 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press