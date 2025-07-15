Cambridge man, 30, arrested after online child luring investigation

A 30-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges after Durham Regional Police allege he sent a teenage girl sexually explicit messages online and tried to arrange an in-person meeting with her.

Investigator’s with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) began looking into the suspect’s online behaviour in late February.

They allege he began communicating with a 14-year-old girl, sending her sexually graphic messages while trying to arrange a meet-up.

On July 11, members of the ICE Unit arrested the man without incident.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims and would like to speak with anyone with information,” a police release states. “The male suspect operated online under usernames “Nyke” on Discord and “sir.campos” on Snapchat.”

Brian Campos Bolanos is facing charges of luring a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching as well as luring a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of making child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.