Cambridge man, 30, arrested after online child luring investigation

Brian Campos Bolanos is facing numerous charges. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 15, 2025 10:44 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 10:51 am.

A 30-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges after Durham Regional Police allege he sent a teenage girl sexually explicit messages online and tried to arrange an in-person meeting with her.

Investigator’s with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) began looking into the suspect’s online behaviour in late February.

They allege he began communicating with a 14-year-old girl, sending her sexually graphic messages while trying to arrange a meet-up.

On July 11, members of the ICE Unit arrested the man without incident.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims and would like to speak with anyone with information,” a police release states. “The male suspect operated online under usernames “Nyke” on Discord and “sir.campos” on Snapchat.”

Brian Campos Bolanos is facing charges of luring a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching as well as luring a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of making child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake's U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper "Top5," was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom. Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K....

1h ago

Peel police to announce major break in organized crime probe tied to home invasions, luxury thefts

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a major investigation into an organized crime group connected to a series of violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end...

4m ago

Youths arrested after armed robbery in North York; firearm and ammunition seized

Toronto police have arrested three teenagers following an armed robbery in North York that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and prohibited ammunition. Investigators say the incident stemmed from...

29m ago

Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service, first of its kind in Canada

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has launched a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging service, the "first wireless provider to offer next generation technology to Canadians." Rogers Satellite, which...

2h ago

