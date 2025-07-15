Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service, first of its kind in Canada

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has launched a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging service, the “first wireless provider to offer next generation technology to Canadians.”

Rogers Satellite, which went live on Tuesday, will automatically connect a phone in areas that don’t have cell service.

Rogers say when customers are connected to Rogers Satellite, they can send a text in the Rocky Mountains, text 911 if stranded on a remote highway, and even connect with loved ones on the southern shores of Hudson Bay or the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“We’re proud to introduce this ground-breaking technology to help Canadians stay safe and connected in more places,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers.

With the new technology, Rogers says it now covers over 5.4 million square kilometers in Canada — 2.5 times more square kilometres than any other Canadian wireless carrier.

This latest unveiling comes on the heels of Rogers celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first wireless call in Canada.

“This new technology represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity. We’re proud to continue our legacy of innovative firsts and to connect Canadians in more places,” Staffieri said.

In terms of how it works, Rogers Satellite uses low-earth orbit satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum.

“Wireless spectrum ensures this technology works on most modern smartphones. The company will continue to test and optimize Rogers Satellite services throughout the beta trial,” a company release states.

The communications company is also offering a free beta trial to Canadians who want to use Rogers Satellite, which will initially support text messaging and text-to-911 and then expand to support apps, data and voice services, including 911 voice services.

The beta trial will end in October, and after that point, Rogers Satellite will be included at no additional cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate Plan. It will also be available for all Canadians for $15/month.

Rogers is the parent company of this station and its affiliates.

