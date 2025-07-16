Fergus Ont., bar has liquor licence suspended after owner convicted of sexual assault

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 16, 2025 12:49 pm.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has ordered a bar in Fergus, Ontario to immediately halt all liquor sales after one of the establishment’s owners was convicted on two counts of sexual assault.

The Goofie Newfie at 105 Queen Street West had its liquor licence suspended effective Tuesday, July 15. The AGCO has also issued a Notice of Proposal to revoke the licence.

“This decision follows the conviction by the Ontario Court of Justice of one of the bar’s owners, Robert O’Brien, on two counts of sexual assault,” the AGCO said in a release.

According to rules under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, the AGCO notes that “individuals are not eligible to hold a liquor licence where there are reasonable grounds to believe the applicant will not carry on business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty.

“The Court’s findings provide sufficient evidence to sustain those concerns.”

The establishment can appeal the AGCO’s decision within 15 days.

Chief Executive Officer and Registrar of the AGCO, Dr. Karin Schnarr, said the punitive action is a reminder that holding a liquor licence in Ontario “is a privilege accorded to individuals who can be relied upon to act with integrity.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

2h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

3h ago

'That's steep': FIFA World Cup VIP tickets in Toronto starting at $2,500

Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they'll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats. On Location, FIFA's official...

2h ago

Canada to target steel originating in China with new tariffs

Steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

2h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

3h ago

'That's steep': FIFA World Cup VIP tickets in Toronto starting at $2,500

Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they'll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats. On Location, FIFA's official...

2h ago

Canada to target steel originating in China with new tariffs

Steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Heat wave continues, showers possible Wednesday

The heat wave continues until at least Friday with thunderstorms possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:58
Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service

Helping Canadians connect in remote areas. Afua Baah gets the details on a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging that Rogers communications will soon roll out.

19h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

21h ago

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.
1:10
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown & his family received threats: Peel police

Peel Police say they are investigating threats received by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

More Videos