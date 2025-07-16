Fergus Ont., bar has liquor licence suspended after owner convicted of sexual assault

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has ordered a bar in Fergus, Ontario to immediately halt all liquor sales after one of the establishment’s owners was convicted on two counts of sexual assault.

The Goofie Newfie at 105 Queen Street West had its liquor licence suspended effective Tuesday, July 15. The AGCO has also issued a Notice of Proposal to revoke the licence.

“This decision follows the conviction by the Ontario Court of Justice of one of the bar’s owners, Robert O’Brien, on two counts of sexual assault,” the AGCO said in a release.

According to rules under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, the AGCO notes that “individuals are not eligible to hold a liquor licence where there are reasonable grounds to believe the applicant will not carry on business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty.

“The Court’s findings provide sufficient evidence to sustain those concerns.”

The establishment can appeal the AGCO’s decision within 15 days.

Chief Executive Officer and Registrar of the AGCO, Dr. Karin Schnarr, said the punitive action is a reminder that holding a liquor licence in Ontario “is a privilege accorded to individuals who can be relied upon to act with integrity.”