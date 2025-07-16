3 dead, 2 critical following two-vehicle crash in Pickering

Three people are dead and two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two SUVs in Pickering.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Toronto detachment and other emergency crews were called to an area of Highway 7 near Concession Road 6 around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say an SUV heading east collided head-on with another SUV travelling west on the highway.

An 82-year-old resident of Port Perry, Ont., who was the lone occupant of the eastbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the four people in the westbound SUV were pronounced dead at the scene: a 63-year-old from Markham and a 68-year-old from Scarborough, who were both passengers in the vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 64-year-old from Markham, suffered critical injuries in the crash, as well as a 70-year-old from Richmond Hill, a third passenger in the same vehicle.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are not yet known.

The OPP continue to investigate.