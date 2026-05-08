Police investigate after teen injured in stabbing in Northcliffe Village

Toronto police are investigating after a teen was stabbed in Northcliffe Village.

Investigators say they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday about someone with a knife in the St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street area.

Police say there was a fight between several people, and someone was stabbed. They found a teenager suffering from stab wounds a short distance away. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s age was not immediately known.

Police say they are searching for a teenage male but provided no other description.