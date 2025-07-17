Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it.

Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major gridlock in the city of Toronto.

Closures and congestion on Lakeshore have only just begun, but drivers are already showing frustration.

“I think it’s a nightmare,” said one driver.

Where are the closures?

The following areas are closed until at least Monday July 21:

-Lakeshore Boulevard is closed between Strachan Avenue and Ontario Drive.

-Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lakeshore.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher says the city has limited time to complete major projects, causing more congestion from construction.

“It rained through May and into June, and now it’s very hot. There are only so many months you have to fix sewers. There’s only so many months you have to fix roads,” Fletcher said.

Planning ahead for weekend closures

The City of Toronto is urging residents to leave their cars at home and take public transit if traveling to the Exhibition Place this weekend.

The TTC is adding extra service on select routes, however, Line 1 will be closed between Lawrence West and St. Andrew stations throughout the weekend for scheduled maintenance.