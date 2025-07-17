Overcrowding and reduced sentences: what’s going on in Ontario’s jails?

In Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé’s latest report, he calls on the Doug Ford government to take a closer look at provincial jails, sounding the alarm on what he calls a growing crisis.

According to his findings, overcrowding, unlawful treatment, and the high volume of inmates awaiting trial all shine a bright light on the current realties inside some of the most secretive places in the province.

But how did we get here? And who will bear the cost of changing the system?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Jessica Evans, associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University’s criminology department, about what exactly is going on in correctional facilities across Ontario, and what the province can do to ensure the safety and rights of everyone involved.