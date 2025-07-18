Canadian Union of Postal Workers urges workers to reject contract offer

Canada Post mail trucks are seen parked in their distribution centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2025 7:30 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 8:44 am.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is urging workers to reject Canada Post’s latest contract offer.

Union national president Jan Simpson says a strong no vote would not only reject the offer, but also protect the integrity of the bargaining process.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board will hold the vote on the proposed deal starting next week.

Canada Post is at an impasse with the union representing roughly 55,000 postal service workers after more than a year and a half of talks.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu last month asked the board to step in and put the Crown corporation’s latest offer to a vote.

The offer would see wage hikes of more than 13 per cent but also add part-time workers Canada Post says are necessary to keep the postal service afloat.

