Mosquitoes in Vaughan test positive for West Nile virus, health agency says

Officials say a mosquito trap located near Weston Road and Rutherford Road tested positive for the virus, marking the first confirmed case in the region's mosquito population for 2025. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 18, 2025 9:41 am.

York Region Public Health has confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes this summer, following routine surveillance in the Vaughan area.

Officials say a mosquito trap located near Weston Road and Rutherford Road tested positive for the virus, marking the first confirmed case in the region’s mosquito population for 2025.

The discovery is part of the region’s annual West Nile Virus Control Plan, which includes trapping and testing mosquito pools, applying larvicides to public water sources, and educating the public about prevention.

To limit mosquito breeding, public health teams are applying larvicides in catch basins along regional and municipal roads, as well as in other stagnant water sources, such as roadside ditches.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor for further signs of West Nile activity and urge residents to remain vigilant throughout the summer.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people experience mild or no symptoms, the virus can cause serious illness in some cases, particularly in older adults or those with weakened immune systems.

Top Stories

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

1h ago

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

2h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy takes the streets of Toronto

Catch the sights and sounds of a racetrack this weekend at the Honda Indy. If you prefer to stay away from the noise, there's still lots of festivals happening throughout the city. Keep in mind, there...

19h ago

