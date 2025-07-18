York Region Public Health has confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes this summer, following routine surveillance in the Vaughan area.

Officials say a mosquito trap located near Weston Road and Rutherford Road tested positive for the virus, marking the first confirmed case in the region’s mosquito population for 2025.

The discovery is part of the region’s annual West Nile Virus Control Plan, which includes trapping and testing mosquito pools, applying larvicides to public water sources, and educating the public about prevention.

To limit mosquito breeding, public health teams are applying larvicides in catch basins along regional and municipal roads, as well as in other stagnant water sources, such as roadside ditches.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor for further signs of West Nile activity and urge residents to remain vigilant throughout the summer.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people experience mild or no symptoms, the virus can cause serious illness in some cases, particularly in older adults or those with weakened immune systems.