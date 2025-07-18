WestJet says hackers obtained ‘certain data’ but no credit, debit or password information

By John Marchesan

Posted July 18, 2025 4:07 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 4:14 pm.

WestJet says hackers managed to illegally obtain “certain data” from its systems during a breach more than one month ago.

The Calgary-based airline initially informed customers of a cybersecurity incident on June 13, saying a “sophisticated, criminal third party” had gained unauthorized access to some of its servers and software systems.

“At no point was the safety and integrity of our airline operations in question,” WestJet said at the time, without going into detail as to what information was at risk.

In an update on Friday, WestJet says no credit or debit card information or guest user passwords were obtained during the breach, but that “some personal and travel-related data, which varies from person to person,” was stolen.

“In line with regulatory requirements, WestJet has identified those individuals who we will contact in the coming days to provide information and support regarding this incident,” they said in a statement.

WestJet says while they have managed to contain the incident and implement additional system and data security measures, they are continuing to monitor and will take further measures to enhance their cybersecurity protocols.

