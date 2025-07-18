‘Worst time of my life’: Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 18, 2025 2:49 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 2:58 pm.

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn’t arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry.

Just as he was about to head out to look for her, a police officer knocked on his door. “It was the worst time of my life,” shared Soli. “They said someone had stabbed her.”

Shahnaz had been stabbed in a seemingly unprovoked attack just after 9:30 a.m. in a commercial parking lot in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area.

The 71-year-old was rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries. Toronto police are searching for a lone male suspect.

Her family, who describe her as the kindest person, is now grieving the devastating loss of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“I don’t want to think of my mom like that. I want to think of my mom as who she was in life, and she’s the most kind person, the least violent person you’ll ever meet, doing things for everybody else, her spirit, her smile,” said her daughter Dina.

Shahnaz was a nurse at Sunnybrook for over 20 years and she carried that caring nature to every part of her life, her family tells CityNews.

“She always found the joy in everything, no matter what we’re going through, even in the hard times, she was the one that always was our rock. (She) made sure that everyone was okay around her, that we were all taken care of,” shared Dina.

Soli and Shahnaz has been married for 47 years. “I was truly blessed, I mean, it’s 47 years, but I don’t think too many people will have the life that I’ve had,” he shared.

Open Gallery 5 items

“She’s everything for everyone, but with such a kind heart and also with so much optimism and laughter. She would never really let us be sad. She always found the way to light things up for us,” said Dina.

The family said they don’t want to keep analyzing the tragedy of the way she died as “there’s never going to a way for us to reconcile [with it].”

“It’s never going to make sense … we can only hope that person gets help, but not think about that at all … just think about what we’ve had with her.” said Yasmin. “That’s the only way we can look at it and be able to move forward in a positive way.”

Yasmin is expecting her second child and her mother will never be able to meet her grandchild. “My mom is the second person who’s been able to feel the baby kick and that will never be taken away from us.”

“Our life of almost 40 years [with my mom] , and almost 42 years for Dina, of having that kind of love, you don’t just lose that. I hope we can make my mom as proud as we can and just honour her,” shared Yasmin.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews are on scene after a small plane crashed in Lake Scugog near Caesarea on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at around 12:25 p.m. "Multiple emergency...

49m ago

Toronto's Boxing Day killer granted full parole 7 months before Montreal shooting

The man convicted in the 2005 Toronto Boxing Day murder of a 15-year-old was granted full parole in January after being assessed as having a 76 per cent chance of recidivism. Seven months after getting...

0m ago

Suspect arrested in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

The suspect wanted in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets has been arrested by Toronto Police. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11. Upon...

2h ago

Man, 28, identified in fatal shooting at Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, just before 6:15...

4m ago

Top Stories

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews are on scene after a small plane crashed in Lake Scugog near Caesarea on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at around 12:25 p.m. "Multiple emergency...

49m ago

Toronto's Boxing Day killer granted full parole 7 months before Montreal shooting

The man convicted in the 2005 Toronto Boxing Day murder of a 15-year-old was granted full parole in January after being assessed as having a 76 per cent chance of recidivism. Seven months after getting...

0m ago

Suspect arrested in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

The suspect wanted in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets has been arrested by Toronto Police. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11. Upon...

2h ago

Man, 28, identified in fatal shooting at Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, just before 6:15...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

16h ago

2:55
Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

‘It’s a nightmare’: While Indy drivers race around the city, Toronto commuters are left parked once again. Brandon Choghri with the frustration from drivers, as road closures pile onto Toronto’s traffic woes.

21h ago

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.
2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.
2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

More Videos