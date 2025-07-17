updated

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent ‘unprovoked’ North York stabbing

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.

By Michael Talbot and Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 17, 2025 11:32 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 1:44 pm.

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack.

Officers were called to a commercial parking lot in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area near Don Mills Road just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the victim was located with stab wounds and was rushed to a local trauma centre, where she died.

“This appears to be an unprovoked attack at this time,” said Duty Inspector Phil Sinclair during an afternoon update. “The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown.”

Sinclair said the woman had just finished buying groceries in the area and was loading them into her vehicle when was attacked.

“At this time we believe she was simply loading her groceries into her car when this occurred,” he added.

“She was simply out doing her groceries.”

Investigators are searching for a lone suspect described as a male, Black, between five feet seven inches and five feet 10 inches, last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and a balaclava. Police said he was armed with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the area on foot.

Forensics officers could be seen gathering items outside of a car and placing down evidence markers.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police say they will be released security images of the suspect later today.

A woman is dead after she was stabbed in a commercial parking lot on Thursday morning in North York. Photo: Sean Toussaint/CityNews.

With files from Nick Westoll of CityNews

Top Stories

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

48m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Popular Ontario summer-travel spot sees the most new measles cases for the week

Most new measles cases in Ontario over the past week were reported in a popular summer travel area. Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new measles cases, 19 of which are in Huron Perth. The public...

25m ago

