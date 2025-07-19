2 young drivers, 1 adult charged after serious collision in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have laid 10 charges against three people who were involved in a car crash last month.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old was driving a Mazda with a suspended G1 licence on June 22, 2025 in the Stoney Creek Mountain area. The driver was accompanied by a 31-year-old passenger who owned the vehicle.

Police say the pair were travelling westbound on Rymal Road East and attempted to make a left-hand turn on to Fletcher Road when they were struck by a Ford F-150 truck that was also being driven by a young driver.

“The F-150, driven by a 16-year-old male from Hamilton, was reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed through the intersection,” Hamilton Police wrote in a news release issued on Saturday.

“The violent impact resulted in two occupants of the Mazda—neither wearing a seatbelt—being ejected from the vehicle,” police added. “Both suffered serious, life-altering injuries, and one individual remains in hospital in stable condition.”

Authorities say the driver of the Ford F-150 was allegedly going 135 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. He also sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit launched an investigation and on July 17, authorities laid charges against all three individuals involved in the crash.

The 16-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 was arrested and charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, stunt driving, speeding and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old driver of the Mazda faces three charges, including failing to properly wear a seatbelt, driving while under suspension, and driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver, which is a G1 licence violation.

The 31-year-old owner of the Mazda also faces three charges for permitting a novice driver to contravene licence conditions, making a false statement and permitting the operation of a vehicle without insurance.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.