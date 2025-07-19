Biidaasige Park at the Toronto Port Lands opens as part of weekend-long celebration

As the Port Lands community in Toronto continues to undergo a massive transformation, Biidaasige Park at the edge of the new mouth of the Don River is now officially open to the public.

Located at the southeast corner of Cherry and Commissioners streets as part of the newly created Ookwemin Minising island, the first phase of Biidaasige Park is about 50 acres. Biidaasige is pronounced as ‘bee-daw-sih-geh’ and it means ‘sunlight shining toward us’ in Anishinaabemowin.

The park and the overall push for more green space in the Port Lands have been going on for the past two decades.

“This is the largest civil engineering project in North America and it’s now my favourite place in the city of Toronto,” said Joe Cressy, a former Toronto councillor and the chief spokesperson for Waterfront Toronto.

“Ultimately, this will be home to 15,000 people … 3,000 people will work here, but anchored around the water’s edge on this new island is this park system.”

City of Toronto officials pointed to several features that have been built into the new park:

The first ziplines at a Toronto park

A large, recreational waterplay feature including water pumping play stations

Large play structures with soft ground surfaces

Animal sculptures representing Anishinaabe, Ongwehonwe, and Huron dodems

Snowy Owl Theatre is a giant owl with a children’s stage and performance area built in and beside the structure

Walking trails and cycling paths

Step-down areas along the Don River for fishing and birdwatching

Non-motorized boat slips that can be used by people who are navigating the river by kayak and canoe

Don Greenway wetlands with birdwatching areas

Two off-leash dog areas

On Saturday, hundreds of residents attended the park to check out the new space, with many praising the design elements.

“I like that they use natural resources and don’t use plastic that much,” 12-year-old Keyan told CityNews

“I like the way they implemented Indigenous figures.”

The $1.4-billion, 400-acre project saw the Don River extended 1.3 kilometres to the harbour, mainly to reduce flooding upstream from where the river used to stop at Lake Shore Boulevard East.

As the planning and design process continues, Cressy said residents can expect the remaining 10 acres of Biidaasige Park to open in 2026.

Meanwhile, the grand opening celebration continues on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Shuttle buses will leave Toronto City Hall starting at 9:30 a.m. TTC buses on routes 72D and 114 also serve the park. There is a parking lot on the north side of Commissioners Street across the park, but demand for spaces was high on Saturday.