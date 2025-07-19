Fire officials investigate 2nd fire in two months at Scarborough restaurant

Fire damage is shown at a Scarborough restaurant that was the scene of a fire back in May that police are investigating as a suspected arson. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 19, 2025 4:29 pm.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of a blaze at a Scarborough restaurant that was deliberately destroyed by fire almost two months ago.

Fire crews were called to a strip mall at 1192 Kennedy Road near Lawrence Avenue East just after 11 p.m. Friday for reports of a blaze. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries reported.

This is the same location of the Bisi Bisi restaurant where police say on May 24 two masked suspects broke in and set a fire inside using an accelerant before fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

Police say this fire, along with a similar fire at another restaurant located blocks away, is being investigated as suspected cases of arson.

Both restaurants are owned by the same people, according to Toronto lawyer Rajesh Kumar, who represents the owners.

