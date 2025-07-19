Liberal MP Erskine-Smith says Bonnie Crombie needs ‘minimum’ two-thirds support to remain Ontario leader

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith takes questions from reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By John Marchesan

Posted July 19, 2025 12:35 am.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith says Bonnie Crombie needs to secure a “minimum” two-thirds support from delegates at the party’s September meeting to remain leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

In an open letter to supporters, the four-term MP says September’s meeting is an opportunity for renewal, and that in order to deliver positive change at Queen’s Park, “it’s clear we need change in our party too.”

Erskine-Smith says while the party made some significant strides in the last provincial election and regained party status in the legislature,
there are grassroots-led efforts organizing for change. He added that a simple 51 per cent majority when it comes to a leadership review would not be enough.

“If a leader can’t earn clear majority support of card-carrying Liberal members, how can they possibly be expected to earn the support of the millions who did not vote Liberal in the election? Two-thirds support should be the minimum expectation,” he wrote.

Erskine-Smith goes on to say that Crombie was “unprepared” for the early election call and the campaign “lacked vision.”

“We were just another not Doug Ford party, and failed to unite progressive Ontarians looking for serious leadership and change,” he said.

Erskine-Smith, who finished runner-up to Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, concedes he would have an interest in the leadership again if delegates decide to make a change at the top.

“I’ll make my ultimate decision once the members have made theirs. And any decision will depend on my family and the strength of the team around me,” he said. “If I run again, it will only be because of a broad team of serious and hard-working potential candidates and volunteers who are ready to win and govern together.”

Erskine-Smith has been sitting as an MP in the House of Commons since being re-elected to a fourth term in the riding of Beaches-East York last April. While he was named minister of housing under then-prime minister Justin Trudeau, he was among 10 MPs left out of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet that was unveiled in May.

