Man dies after heavy weight-training chain around neck pulls him into MRI machine

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2025 11:57 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2025 1:26 pm.

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A man who was pulled into an MRI machine in New York after he walked into the room wearing a large weight-training chain around his neck has died, according to police and his wife, who told a local television outlet that he waved goodbye before his body went limp.

The man, 61, had entered an MRI room while a scan was underway Wednesday afternoon at Nassau Open MRI. The machine’s strong magnetic force drew him in by the metallic chain around his neck, according to a release from the Nassau County Police Department.

He died Thursday afternoon, but a police officer who answered the phone at the Nassau County police precinct where the MRI facility is located said the department had not yet been given permission to release the name Saturday.

Adrienne Jones-McAllister told News 12 Long Island in a recorded interview that she was undergoing an MRI on her knee when she asked the technician to get her husband, Keith McAllister, to help her get off the table. She said she called out to him.

She told News 12 that the technician summoned into the room her husband, who was wearing a 20-pound chain that he uses for weight training, an object they’d had a casual conversation about during a previous visit with comments like: “Ooooooh, that’s a big chain!”

When he got close to her, she said, “at that instant, the machine switched him around, pulled him in and he hit the MRI.”

“I said: ‘Could you turn off the machine, call 911, do something, Turn this damn thing off!’” she recalled, as tears ran down her face. “He went limp in my arms.”

She said the technician helped her try to pull her husband off the machine but it was impossible.

“He waved goodbye to me and then his whole body went limp,” Jones-McAllister told the TV outlet.

Jones-McAllister told News 12 that McAllister suffered heart attacks after he was freed from the MRI machine.

A person who answered the phone at Nassau Open MRI on Long Island declined to comment Friday. The phone number went unanswered on Saturday.

It wasn’t the first New York death to result from an MRI machine.

In 2001, 6-year-old Michael Colombini of Croton-on-Hudson was killed at the Westchester Medical Center when an oxygen tank flew into the chamber, drawn in by the MRI’s 10-ton electromagnet.

In 2010, records filed in Westchester County revealed that the family settled a lawsuit for $2.9 million.

MRI machines “employ a strong magnetic field” that “exerts very powerful forces on objects of iron, some steels, and other magnetizable objects,” according to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, which says the units are “strong enough to fling a wheelchair across the room.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

5h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened on Thursday, near Finch Avenue East...

30m ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

14h ago

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

5h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened on Thursday, near Finch Avenue East...

30m ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.

5h ago

2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:43
Police seek 14-year-old suspect in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in North York

Toronto police received court approval to name and release images of the 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Jazan Grewal reports.

14h ago

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

23h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.
More Videos