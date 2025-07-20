Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner (R) of Italy shake hands after their Gentlemen's Singles Semi Finals match on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) 2025 Shi Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 20, 2025 12:57 pm.

TORONTO (AP) — Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all withdrew Sunday from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week, citing injuries.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.

He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.

Djokovic said a groin injury was why he pulled out from an event he has won four times.

He lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Draper will miss Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters next month because of a problem with his left arm, meaning he won’t have any hard-court tuneup tournament before the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 24.

“After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season,” Draper posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati…. See you in NYC!”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14-year-old boy charged in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

9m ago

1 man dead, 2 people injured in east-end apartment fire

Emergency crews were called to a residential building in Toronto’s Little India neighbourhood early Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Toronto Fire Services (TFS), two people were...

2h ago

Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious Whitby car crash that sent 6 people to hospital, police say

Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Whitby that sent five people to a hospital late Saturday evening. According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), the crash happened at approximately...

3h ago

Workplace assessment of RCMP watchdog found 'clear call for change,' documents show

OTTAWA — An independent assessment of the RCMP watchdog, prompted by an anonymous email from employees, uncovered concerns about favouritism, a lack of transparency, heavy workloads and "a toxic environment." The...

5h ago

Top Stories

14-year-old boy charged in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

9m ago

1 man dead, 2 people injured in east-end apartment fire

Emergency crews were called to a residential building in Toronto’s Little India neighbourhood early Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Toronto Fire Services (TFS), two people were...

2h ago

Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious Whitby car crash that sent 6 people to hospital, police say

Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Whitby that sent five people to a hospital late Saturday evening. According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), the crash happened at approximately...

3h ago

Workplace assessment of RCMP watchdog found 'clear call for change,' documents show

OTTAWA — An independent assessment of the RCMP watchdog, prompted by an anonymous email from employees, uncovered concerns about favouritism, a lack of transparency, heavy workloads and "a toxic environment." The...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

14h ago

2:35
Toronto celebrates Biidaasige Park with weekend-long grand opening

Biidaasige Park is the newest City of Toronto park and residents have been invited to take in the new space during a weekend-long celebration. As Nick Westoll reports, it's part of a major and ongoing transformation of the Port Lands.

19h ago

0:21
Man struck and killed on side of Highway 401

A 77-year-old Mississauga man is dead after he was struck by a car on the eastbound Highway 401 when he got out of his car to inspect damage from a separate crash that occurred moments earlier.

21h ago

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos